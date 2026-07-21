Rs 20-crore job scam in Andhra, Telangana unearthed; cybercrime police begin probe

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of job aspirants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have alleged that they were cheated by an overseas recruitment agency operating under the name Flying Borders on Monday.
Addressing a press conference at Press Club, the victims claim they were lured with promises of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled jobs in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom and collected lakhs of rupees from them.
The victims have appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene and ensure a thorough investigation and justice.
Victims alleged Flying Borders Managing Director Musunuri Sowjanya promoted overseas jobs through social media influencers, collecting Rs 3-6 lakh from candidates. They claimed over 1,000 people, including nearly 700 from Andhra Pradesh, paid the agency. Although candidates cleared initial rounds, most were rejected after questionable final “video” interviews that allegedly involved only audio.
“The interviews the consultancy arranged were fake and no one in the candidates could get placements despite giving their best and waited for months,” alleged a victim.
Suspicion grew after a candidate who had studied in the UK questioned the interview process and later approached cybercrime police. The victims alleged that technical verification suggested the interview links originated from APand Telangana rather than overseas.
They also alleged that the agreements issued after collecting money merely acknowledged receipt of cash without specifying that it was for overseas employment, which they fear could complicate legal action. Speaking to TNIE, Cybercrimes assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the investigation is underway to ascertain the irregularities and properties amassed by the accused Sowjanya and her firm.
“In our investigation, it was revealed that the consultancy had collected around Rs 20 crore from various people in two Telugu states and none of them were provided with the promised placements. We are also verifying the previous incidents and cases registered against them,” he said.