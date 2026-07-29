Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa district to get 33 Smart Kitchens

KADAPA: The State government will expand its Smart Kitchen initiative under the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal scheme in Kadapa district, aiming to serve hot, nutritious meals to more than one lakh students in government schools and junior colleges.

Thirty-three new kitchens are being set up at a cost of Rs 29.70 crore, in addition to five already operating. Once completed, 38 centres will cater to 1,00,091 students across 1,778 institutions. Officials said the new kitchens are expected to be operational in the second week of August.

Each kitchen, costing Rs 90 lakh, includes modern cooking equipment, RO water plants, biodigesters, solar power systems, food transport vehicles, CCTV cameras and GPS monitoring. Advanced technologies such as steam-based cooking and scientific waste management are being incorporated to ensure hygiene and timely delivery.

Construction of 20 kitchens has been completed, while 13 are in final stages. Trial runs are under way at several locations, with minor issues being rectified.

Authorities said the project will improve student health, attendance and learning outcomes, while creating jobs for women’s Self-Help Groups, who will be trained to manage cooking and distribution.

The government has approved a third phase of expansion, with additional kitchens planned at Rajampet, Veeraballi, Nandalur, Sundupalle, Kadapa city and Proddatur Urban. Education Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to inaugurate the new centres in August.