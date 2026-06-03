Villagers intercept 10 lorries, rescue 300 cattle

TIRUPATI: Villagers intercepted 10 container lorries allegedly transporting cattle illegally near Peddamandyam ZP High School in Tamballapalle constituency of Annamayya district on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, the containers were carrying around 300 cattle, including cows, bulls and buffaloes.

As a police check-post is located at Molakalacheruvu, the vehicles reportedly took an alternative route. The incident came to light after a resident of Eddulavarikota, noticed the suspicious movement of the container lorries and followed them. Later, he alerted residents of Peddamandyam, who intercepted the lorries near the ZP High School.

Peddamandyam police reached the spot and seized the lorries. The crews were taken into custody. The cattle was shifted to goshala, SP Dheeraj Kunubilli told TNIE.