Varied weather conditions to persist across Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions will continue across the state for the next three days, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several districts and heatwave effects in others.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that, according to forecasts, Saturday is likely to bring light to moderate rains with lightning in parts of Polavaram, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert during sudden thunderstorms, advising people not to take shelter under trees, electric poles, or hoardings. Farmers and cattle herders have been asked to move to safe areas when skies turn overcast and thunder is heard. Residents are cautioned to stay away from snapped power lines during heavy winds.

Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in 56 mandals (including 11 in Srikakulam, 20 in Vizianagaram, 14 in Manyam, 1 in ASR, 2 in Polavaram, and 8 in Kakinada), while 51 mandals may experience hot winds. Detailed mandal-wise information has been made available on the APSDMA website.

Temperature forecasts indicate that parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR, Polavaram, and Kakinada districts may record 42–44°C, while areas in Anakapalle, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu may see 40–42°C.

APSDMA has advised people to take precautions against heat stress. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension should avoid exposure to direct sunlight. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated with lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and clean drinking water, and to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat hours.