East Godavari accelerates sewage treatment plant construction to curb river pollution

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is being accelerated across urban areas of East Godavari district to address growing environmental pollution and public health concerns.

With rapid urbanisation and increasing population, large volumes of untreated sewage are being discharged into canals, tanks, streams and rivers, affecting water quality and ecosystems.

In line with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the State Government has initiated the setting up of STPs in towns across the district with financial support from both the Central and State Governments.

These treatment plants aim to reduce pollution in the Godavari River and other local water bodies while promoting sanitation and environmental protection.

A major STP with a capacity of 50 million litres per day (MLD) is nearing completion in Rajamahendravaram. The STP is constructed at a cost of `80 crore. The STP will be very beneficial to the residents of the city. Another 5 MLD plant is also planned, with land acquisition estimated at around `3 crore. In Kovvur, two STPs with a combined capacity of 6 MLD will be established with Rs 16 crore, while land acquisition will require an additional amount of Rs 6 crore. In Nidadavole, an STP will be constructed on 1.5 acres of government land at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Mandapeta will get two STPs with a combined treatment capacity of 8.7 MLD for Rs 20 crore.

Speaking on the progress of the projects, R Seshagiri, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE), Public Health Department, Rajamahendravaram, said the State Government is implementing the initiative as a prestigious project to reduce pollution in urban water bodies. He stated that suitable sites for STP construction have been identified in various towns.