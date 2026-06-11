Andhra Pradesh HC stays order restricting priests who travelled abroad from temple rituals

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya, has stayed the implementation of a single judge’s order that directed the Endowments department to enforce restrictions on priests who had went abroad from performing rituals in temple sanctums.

The dispute relates to a 2010 circular issued by the Endowments department and a directive issued in December 2024 by the Jagadguru of Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Sri Sri Sri Mahatirtha Bharati Swami. On March 30 this year, the single judge ordered the authorities to implement these guidelines, which were cited as restricting priests returning from foreign travel from officiating in temple sanctums.

However, while hearing an appeal, the division bench observed that several crucial facts had not been brought to the notice of the Single Judge by the Endowments department officials. As a result, the bench held that the March 30 order could not be sustained in law and directed that the matter be reconsidered afresh after examining all relevant facts and legal issues. The case has been remitted back to the Single Judge for fresh adjudication.