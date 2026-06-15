Yoga boosts confidence of students: NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Lakshmisha on Sunday said regular yoga practice enhances concentration, memory, confidence and overall personality development in students.

Speaking at the special Yogandhra-2026 Students Theme Yoga programme on BRTS Road, organised by the Education Department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the Collector stressed that yoga is vital not only for physical health but also for mental wellbeing, discipline and stress management.

Around 600 students participated, practising the Common Yoga Protocol for 45 minutes. Joining them, Lakshmisha said yoga helps overcome stress and builds focus, patience and decision-making skills needed for exams, while reducing anxiety caused by academics and technology.

As part of Yogandhra-2026, the government is conducting daily yoga sessions at tourist spots, offices, hospitals, temples, schools and public places to promote a healthy and happy Andhra Pradesh. District Education Officer Chandrakala added that yoga strengthens immunity and mental health for both teachers and students.

Officials, teachers, NCC cadets and students from municipal, ZP and private schools took part in the programme.