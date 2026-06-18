DME suspends Andhra Medical College associate professor over ‘misconduct’

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has placed Dr K Janardhan Rao, Associate Professor of General Surgery at Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, under suspension following complaints from postgraduate (PG) students alleging harassment and unprofessional conduct.

According to official orders issued by the DME, several PG students of AMC submitted complaints alleging that Dr Rao had abused his position of authority, and subjected students to mental and verbal harassment.

The complaints also included allegations of sexual harassment made by female postgraduate students.

Following the complaints, an inquiry was conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under the leadership of AMC Principal Dr Sandhya Devi.

The committee submitted its inquiry report on June 16, 2026, to the college administration.

Based on the complaints and the report of the Internal Complaints Committee, the DME concluded that disciplinary proceedings against Dr Rao were warranted.

Pending further inquiry, the DME exercised powers under Rule 8(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991, and ordered his suspension with immediate effect.

The suspension order stated that Dr Rao would remain under suspension until further orders. During this period, his headquarters will be Visakhapatnam, and he has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

The order further stated that he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the provisions of Fundamental Rule 53 during the suspension period.

The Principal of Andhra Medical College has been instructed to take necessary action in accordance with the suspension order.

The disciplinary proceedings against the faculty member are expected to continue based on the findings of the inquiry and subsequent examination of the allegations.