East Godavari SP begins probe into Sai Krishna’s disappearance

More torture claims surface against CI

Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju has already been suspended pending investigation. Murali Krishna has assumed charge as the new Circle Inspector.

Sai Krishna’s mother Vijayalakshmi has made an emotional appeal to authorities, demanding that police reveal her son’s whereabouts. “Show us where Sai Krishna is. If he is dead, at least hand over his body,” she said. Family members have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, alleging attempts to suppress evidence in the case.

Taking the issue to national level, former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani has written to the National Human Rights Commission, alleging a custodial death and accusing police officials of destroying evidence. The former MP further argued that senior police officers should be held accountable under the principle of command responsibility.

Adding to the controversy, purported videos surfaced online in which individuals alleged that suspended CI Nagaraju subjected them to physical torture. A video linked to the suicide of Kranthi Kumar, who died last month, reportedly accused Nagaraju of harassment. One Mahankali Chandu has also claimed to be an eyewitness, alleging that Sai Krishna was brutally assaulted inside the police station.

Vijayawada police have so far not issued a statement, while the probe continues amid growing public scrutiny.

However, the appointment of an SP rank officer instead of an officer above the rank of IG to probe the matter, has become a subject of discussion among IPS circles.