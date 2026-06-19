Ex-minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao’s son remanded in liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: Nampally Court has remanded Karumuri Sunil, son of former minister and YSRCP senior leader Karumuri Nageswara Rao, to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged liquor transport scam being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

Following the court’s order, ED officials shifted Sunil to Chanchalguda Central Prison. The sleuths of probing agency arrested him after questioning him in alleged irregularities linked to contracts awarded during the YSRCP regime.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that Sunil allegedly benefited financially by using his influence to secure contracts for private entities. The agency claimed to have gathered evidence indicating that Sunil played a key role in facilitating contracts for Sandeep and Pratap Reddy of Sudarshan Constructions.

The ED alleged that Sunil received kickbacks amounting to Rs 28 crore in return for helping the contractors obtain lucrative agreements. Investigators told court that financial transactions pointed to substantial gains derived from the alleged arrangement.

The liquor transport scam is part of a wider probe into alleged corruption, money laundering, and irregularities in the awarding of contracts related to liquor transportation in AP. The ED has been examining financial trails, contract allocations, and the role of individuals and entities connected to the case.