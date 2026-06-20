Andhra Pradesh: Murder case booked against suspended CI

VIJAYAWADA: The probe into the disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna took a significant turn on Friday as Krishna Lanka police registered a criminal case against the suspended Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju. 0

The case was booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (deals with punishment for murder), Section 127(4) (deals with the crime of wrongful confinement for a period of 10 days or more) and Section 127(6) (pertains to secret wrongful confinement).

Mahila police station ACP Daivaprasad was appointed as the investigating officer. The ACP visited house of Sai Krishna, and recorded statements of his mother Vijayalakshmi, and other family members.

Meanwhile, a three-member forensic team arrived at Krishna Lanka police station, and began collecting evidence related to the disappearance of Sai Krishna. Later in the day, Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Latha Kumari appeared before the ACP at Krishna Lanka police station for questioning.

She was reportedly summoned after information emerged that the Task Force had interrogated Sai Krishna after bringing him from Markapuram on May 9.

Investigators seek footage of CCTV and duty records in Sai Krishna case

According to sources, the questioning of Latha Kumari lasted nearly five hours. Investigators reportedly sought details regarding when Sai Krishna was brought to Vijayawada, who brought him, and the reason for bringing him to the city. The ACP is said to have sought CCTV footage at both the Task Force office in Labbipet and Krishna Lanka police station from May 9 to June 18.