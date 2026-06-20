Andhra Pradesh: Murder case booked against suspended CI

VIJAYAWADA: The probe into the disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna took a significant turn on Friday as Krishna Lanka police registered a criminal case against the suspended Circle Inspector SSV Nagaraju. 0
The case was booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (deals with punishment for murder), Section 127(4) (deals with the crime of wrongful confinement for a period of 10 days or more) and Section 127(6) (pertains to secret wrongful confinement).
Mahila police station ACP Daivaprasad was appointed as the investigating officer. The ACP visited house of Sai Krishna, and recorded statements of his mother Vijayalakshmi, and other family members.
Meanwhile, a three-member forensic team arrived at Krishna Lanka police station, and began collecting evidence related to the disappearance of Sai Krishna. Later in the day, Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Latha Kumari appeared before the ACP at Krishna Lanka police station for questioning.
She was reportedly summoned after information emerged that the Task Force had interrogated Sai Krishna after bringing him from Markapuram on May 9.
Investigators seek footage of CCTV and duty records in Sai Krishna case
According to sources, the questioning of Latha Kumari lasted nearly five hours. Investigators reportedly sought details regarding when Sai Krishna was brought to Vijayawada, who brought him, and the reason for bringing him to the city. The ACP is said to have sought CCTV footage at both the Task Force office in Labbipet and Krishna Lanka police station from May 9 to June 18.
It is also learnt that the investigation officer has sought details of all police personnel who were on duty on the dates mentioned by Sai Krishna’s family. They may also be summoned for questioning in the coming days as part of the probe.
The probe team has focused its attention on CCTV footage at Krishna Lanka police station after Sai Krishna’s mother alleged that her son was brought to the station from Markapuram before he disappeared.
Sai Krishna's family meets CM
Sai Krishna’s family met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, and thanked the State government for taking up the matter seriously. The family stated that they would continue their legal battle until justice is delivered. The family also referred to recent directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which instructed police to produce Sai Krishna before the court on June 29 if he is alive. They emotionally appealed to authorities, saying, “If Sai Krishna is alive, produce him before the court. Otherwise, at least return his ashes.”