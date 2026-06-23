Two workers killed in fire at Dakshin Energy Plant in AP's Parawada Pharma City.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two workers were killed after a fire broke out at Dakshin Energy, a company that manufactures plastic pyrolysis oil, in Parawada Pharma City of Anakapalli district early on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Vepada Venkatesh and Trinath, residents of Atchutapuram.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted after a tank exploded during the process of recycling plastic waste into oil at the company's facility in the JNBC Industrial Park near Pharma City. The flames spread rapidly, trapping workers inside the plant.

Upon receiving the information, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the scene and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. Police and district officials also reached the site and initiated rescue and relief operations.

"Two people lost their lives in the fire accident. As of now, no injured persons have been reported," Parawada Circle Inspector Bhaskar Rao told The New Indian Express.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed shock over the incident and spoke with the Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha to review the situation. She directed officials to expedite relief operations and said the government would take measures to prevent similar incidents in future. The Minister also assured support to the affected families.

More details are awaited.