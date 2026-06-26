Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government betrayed SHG women, alleges Jagan

He claimed that the interest subvention amount released during the 2024–25 financial year stood at ‘zero.’
Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the social media platform X on Thursday to launch a scathing attack on the TDP-led alliance government, accusing it of ‘hoodwinking’ women by completely breaking its manifesto commitment on interest subvention for Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

In a detailed post, Jagan alleged that the state government’s lack of fiscal support has triggered acute rural economic distress, evidenced by a sharp decline in SHG credit growth and a negative growth of 3.22% in State government tax revenues during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The YSRCP chief pointed out that while the TDP-JSP alliance had promised in its election manifesto to increase the loan limit eligible for interest subvention from `3 lakh to `10 lakh, it has failed to release any significant funds since assuming power. He claimed that the interest subvention amount released during the 2024–25 financial year stood at ‘zero.’

Jagan Mohan Reddy