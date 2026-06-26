Andhra Pradesh government betrayed SHG women, alleges Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the social media platform X on Thursday to launch a scathing attack on the TDP-led alliance government, accusing it of ‘hoodwinking’ women by completely breaking its manifesto commitment on interest subvention for Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

In a detailed post, Jagan alleged that the state government’s lack of fiscal support has triggered acute rural economic distress, evidenced by a sharp decline in SHG credit growth and a negative growth of 3.22% in State government tax revenues during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The YSRCP chief pointed out that while the TDP-JSP alliance had promised in its election manifesto to increase the loan limit eligible for interest subvention from `3 lakh to `10 lakh, it has failed to release any significant funds since assuming power. He claimed that the interest subvention amount released during the 2024–25 financial year stood at ‘zero.’