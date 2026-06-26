‘Focus on attendance & learning in schools’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to focus on improving student attendance and learning outcomes in government schools during the current academic year.

Chairing a review meeting on school education at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday, Lokesh reviewed various initiatives aimed at strengthening the education sector and enhancing the quality of learning in government schools.

Officials informed the Minister that more than 1.06 lakh students had enrolled in government schools this year after migrating from private institutions. They attributed the rise in admissions to the education reforms introduced by the coalition government over the past year.

According to officials, the State has 7,620 upper primary schools, of which 3,515 (46.13 per cent) have reached their optimum student capacity. They also reported that 159 schools had been transformed into Model Primary Schools during the current academic year.

Lokesh stressed the need to sustain the momentum by improving attendance and ensuring better academic outcomes among students. He directed officials to closely monitor school performance and strengthen learning standards across the State.