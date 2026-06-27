Delayed drain desilting sparks major flood fears in Andhra's Tadepalligudem

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Delayed desilting of drains ahead of the monsoon has raised concerns among residents of Tadepalligudem, who fear flooding, waterlogging and sanitation problems if heavy rains arrive before the works are completed. Civic activists said pre-monsoon maintenance, which is usually taken up during April and May, began only recently despite the onset of the rainy season.

Residents warned that the failure to remove accumulated silt, garbage and solid waste before heavy rains could obstruct stormwater flow and inundate several low-lying localities.

The Tadepalligudem Municipality spends more than Rs 2.5 crore annually on sanitation and around Rs 25 lakh on mosquito-control measures. The town, spread over 25 sq km with a population of nearly 1.25 lakh across 35 wards, has a drainage network of about 280.66 kilometers, comprising 114.52 kilometers of pucca drains, 151.20 kilometers of kutcha drains and 15.20 km of major canals.

Citizens also complained that silt removed from drains is often left along roadsides for several days before being transported, creating foul odours, disrupting traffic and leaving roads muddy even after light showers.

They urged the municipal authorities to expedite desilting operations and ensure the immediate disposal of excavated sludge to prevent public inconvenience and health hazards.

Tadepalligudem Municipal Commissioner M Yesubabu said the municipality had already completed desilting of all major canals and was carrying out work on the remaining drains on a priority basis.

He assured residents that the municipality would complete all pending desilting works at the earliest and was taking necessary measures to prevent flooding, improve drainage and ensure public safety during the monsoon season.