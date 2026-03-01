AP Dialogues | Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav shares on reforms, challenges and the road ahead

In a wide-ranging interview, Satya Kumar Yadav reflects on the gaps, pressures and gradual progress in AP’s healthcare sector. The discussion offers a closer look at the policy choices, administrative actions and ground realities that continue to shape healthcare governance in the State.

What kind of legacy did the NDA government inherit in the health sector from the previous government, which had claimed to prioritise it and introduce several reforms?

The previous government projected major healthcare reforms, but little was visible on the ground. Announcements were made, including on medical colleges, but execution was weak. When we took charge, we inherited misgovernance — poor attendance monitoring, disrupted outpatient services, weak inpatient care and dysfunctional equipment in many hospitals. Doctors were often absent without accountability, and several were placed in mismatched roles. Transfers were arbitrary, and despite guidelines, influential doctors returned to their original postings, with nearly 80% of transfers reversed. I treated this as a challenge to restore discipline, enforce proper transfers and rebuild credibility in the system.

How do you assess the previous government’s ‘Family Doctor’ reform in primary healthcare?

The ‘Family Doctor’ concept was not new; earlier there was Sanchaara Chikitsa (mobile treatment). Renaming it cannot be called reform. In five years, the previous government did not establish a single new Primary Health Centre, nor did it recruit enough doctors. In 2021, GOs were issued for 88 PHCs but funds were not released.

After we took office, we sanctioned Rs 194 crore, added 12 PHCs and ensured funding for 100 PHCs

Under the National Health Mission plan, every 3,000 people should have a Village Ayushman Arogya Mandir. The State was allotted 10,032 clinics, but only about 1,500 had buildings when we took charge. Though funds were available under the Finance Commission and PM-ABHIM, the State share was not provided, leading to a loss of about Rs 122 crore in 2021 and another Rs 255 crore later.

In five years, only 3,105 clinics were built, mostly using diverted funds from MGNREGA and partial Finance Commission grants.

Staffing was also poorly planned. Many Community Health Officers had no village accommodation. This was the situation we inherited, and we are now working to fund, staff and make these clinics fully functional.

What steps were taken to strengthen healthcare infrastructure after NDA came to power in AP?

Once we assumed office, our efforts ensured that the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore under the 15th Finance Commission and another Rs 560 crore under PM-ABHIM. Andhra Pradesh can proudly claim to be the first State to achieve such performance-based incentives under NHM.

In fact, within just 20 months we secured 42% of the allocated funds, compared to the previous government’s 48% over four years. This efficiency earned us an additional Rs 100 crore as a performance incentive. With these resources, we are constructing 4,500 new buildings, each costing Rs 55 lakh under PM-ABHIM.

