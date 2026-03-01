Blue Jet Healthcare launches Rs 2,300 crore project in Anakapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing unit of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited at Seethapalem in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday. The unit will be established in the Rambilli Industrial Park within the Special Economic Zone covering Achyutapuram and Rambilli areas. The company will invest Rs 2,300 crore in the project and employ 1,750 people directly and 250 indirectly.

The Blue Jet unit will manufacture APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates with a capacity of 2,000 kilolitres. The company will implement zero liquid discharge systems and wastewater treatment methods as part of environmental measures. The project will be developed in three phases, and 102.48 acres have been allotted for the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the project marks a significant step in the industrial development of North Andhra and strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position in pharmaceutical manufacturing. He stated that more than 102 acres were allocated in Phase II of the Rambilli Industrial Park for the unit, and that the necessary approvals and infrastructure were secured within a short period to ensure the project’s grounding.

He said the State government focuses on implementing projects rather than limiting them to announcements. According to him, Andhra Pradesh offers three advantages to investors, and they are speed in processing projects, credibility under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and coordination between the State and the Centre.