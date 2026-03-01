CJI Surya Kant arrives on two-day visit to Tirupati, accorded warm welcome

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant arrived in Tirupati late on Saturday night for a two-day official and spiritual visit to Tirumala and Tirupati.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Muddada Ravichandran and district judges from the erstwhile Chittoor district received him at Tirupati International Airport.

After the reception, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant proceeded to Tirumala for Srivari darshan at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. He will stay overnight in Tirumala and participate in darshan in the early hours of Sunday.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Tirupati District Court Complex at Daminedu village in Tirupati Rural. Senior judicial officers and district officials will attend the event.