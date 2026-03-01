Foundation for Judicial Academy to be laid on March 1 in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is set to witness a major expansion of judicial infrastructure with the foundation stone laying of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and the Judges’ Guest House and Club, alongside the inauguration of the Judges’ Residential Enclave. The ceremony will take place on March 1, from 3.30 pm onwards in Amaravati.

The AP Judicial Academy is planned over 4.83 acres in Pitchikalapalem Village, Amaravati, with land allotted under GO Ms No 226 on November 12, 2025. Administrative approval of Rs 165 crore was sanctioned in January 2026. Located 5.7 km from the HC, the site is connected by 50-metre-wide roads.

The Academy will feature an Academic Block (Basement + Ground + 3 Floors), Hostel Block (Ground + 8 Floors), and Indoor Sports & Guest Facilities Block (Ground + 3 Floors). The total built-up area is 2.05 lakh square metres, with 31% ground coverage and 69% green coverage.

Designed to train 120 trainee judges and 60 faculty and staff, the Academic Block will house a 500-seater auditorium, seminar halls, classrooms, moot court, forensic and computer labs, library, offices, lounge, health unit and corridors with lobbies.