Foundation for Judicial Academy to be laid on March 1 in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is set to witness a major expansion of judicial infrastructure with the foundation stone laying of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and the Judges’ Guest House and Club, alongside the inauguration of the Judges’ Residential Enclave. The ceremony will take place on March 1, from 3.30 pm onwards in Amaravati.
The AP Judicial Academy is planned over 4.83 acres in Pitchikalapalem Village, Amaravati, with land allotted under GO Ms No 226 on November 12, 2025. Administrative approval of Rs 165 crore was sanctioned in January 2026. Located 5.7 km from the HC, the site is connected by 50-metre-wide roads.
The Academy will feature an Academic Block (Basement + Ground + 3 Floors), Hostel Block (Ground + 8 Floors), and Indoor Sports & Guest Facilities Block (Ground + 3 Floors). The total built-up area is 2.05 lakh square metres, with 31% ground coverage and 69% green coverage.
Designed to train 120 trainee judges and 60 faculty and staff, the Academic Block will house a 500-seater auditorium, seminar halls, classrooms, moot court, forensic and computer labs, library, offices, lounge, health unit and corridors with lobbies.
The Hostel Block will provide residential units and suites, while the Sports & Recreation Block will include dining halls, gymnasium, courts for badminton, squash, and table tennis, a swimming pool, and multipurpose facilities. Parking for 192 cars will be provided. The project is designed by Aadharshila Designs Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.
The Judges’ Guest House & Club is planned over 6,300 square yards with administrative approval of Rs 69 crore. The facility, designed by ARCOP Associates Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, will have a built-up area of 50,000 square feet with 20% ground coverage and 80% green coverage.
The ground-plus-three-floor Judges’ Guest House and Club will house a supermarket, swimming pool, spa, lounge, gymnasium, yoga and aerobics hall, indoor badminton court, multipurpose hall and 15 guest rooms.
The Judges’ Residential Enclave at AGC, Amaravati, spans 33.20 acres with administrative approval of Rs 492.30 crore. It comprises of 36 bungalows with provision for 13 expansions, each with an area of 2,019 square yards and built-up area of 7,775 square feet.
A bungalow for the Chief Justice is planned over 11,600 square yards. Designed by ARCOP Associates Pvt. Ltd., the enclave integrates landscaped open spaces, circulation systems, and climate-responsive layouts.
Together, these projects mark a significant step in strengthening judicial infrastructure in AP, reflecting institutional dignity and functional requirements while supporting the State’s growing legal ecosystem.