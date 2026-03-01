Hold AU centenary on a grand scale: HRD Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh reviewed the preparations for the centenary celebrations of Andhra University on Saturday. The meeting was attended by AU Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar and senior officials.

Lokesh instructed officials to restore the historic university to its former glory and make all arrangements for the grand centenary celebrations, scheduled from March 26 to April 26. He emphasised that the celebrations should engage alumni and current students and show the university’s rich history.

He directed officials to constitute committees, involve students in arts, music, and literature programmes, and give priority to media publicity.

He also asked that people from northern Andhra be included as participants and that seminars with prominent personalities be organised. An action plan to achieve the university’s centenary vision was also requested.

The Vice-Chancellor outlined the development activities planned during the celebrations and provided details of the centenary foundation day on April 26. He stated that affiliated colleges would also participate in the events. Local public representatives suggested that everyone associated with the university should be involved and that the celebrations should create visibility.

MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, PGVR Naidu, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao also attended the meet.