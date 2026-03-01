Justice Maheshwari calls for ‘right to explanation’ on social media at Vijayawada event

VIJAYAWADA: Supreme Court of India Justice JK Maheshwari emphasised on Saturday the need for a ‘right to explanation’ that would enable citizens to understand why certain content is pushed onto them on social media.

He further opined that legislatures must consider introducing such a mechanism to ensure transparency and accountability in the digital age.

Justice Maheshwari attended as the chief guest at a seminar organized jointly by CR Media Academy and Swetchha - The Freedom Foundation in Vijayawada.

The seminar focused on the growing challenges posed by the misuse of social media and the need for stronger awareness, accountability and responsible digital behaviour among users.

Addressing the gathering, Maheswari urged the youngsters and citizens to be prepared to confront the misuse and emerging challenges of social media. He noted that rather than focusing solely on controlling users, greater responsibility must be placed on individuals and institutions that create and distribute content.

He said, is not the task of judges or lawmakers alone but shared civic responsibility.

Justice Maheshwari pointed out that existing laws such as the Information Technology Act 2000 come into effect after harm has occurred-such as riots being triggered or reputations being damaged.

“There is a huge need for a more proactive and technologically capable regulatory mechanism,” he stressed.

Referring to incidents of mob violence triggered by misinformation, he recalled the SC’s directions in Tehseen Poonawalla versus Union of India, which required governments to take immediate measures against mob lynching fueled by rumours.

He said when private social media platforms regulate speech through opaque guidelines, a fundamental question arises-whether such control amounts to legitimate moderation or censorship.