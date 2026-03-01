Rename AP as Telugu Nadu: World Telugu Mahasabha

KAKINADA: A new voice arose from the 3rd World Telugu Mahasabha for renaming Andhra Pradesh as Telugu Naadu. Tamil speakers formed Tamil Nadu, so Telugu speakers’ State Andhra Pradesh should be renamed as Telugu Nadu, it stated.

The two-day Telugu Mahasabha organised by Godavari Global University Chairman Chaitanya Raju at the KIMS Medical College campus in Amalapuram of Ambedkar Konaseema district commenced on Saturday.

On the first day, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Garikipati Narasimha Rao, Chaganti Koteswara Rao, actor Tanikella Bharani and many delegates attended.

Hari Babu said Telugu is not just a language but a symbol of our culture, traditions, history, literature, arts, and existence. The main objective of this conference is to bring Telugu people from around the world onto one platform and showcase the glory of the Telugu language.

He said the mother tongue Telugu is the basis of our respect and unity. Every Telugu person should consider the preservation and development of the Telugu language their personal responsibility.

Telugu literature, music, drama, and arts should be introduced to the world. Love and respect for Telugu should be instilled in the youth. If the Telugu language stands strengthened by the inspiration from the Third World Telugu Conference, it is our duty to pass our culture to the next generation, he said.

Ayyanna Patrudu said the developments from ancient Telugu literature to today’s modern literature should be remembered, and these conferences should focus on preserving the mother tongue. He suggested for introducing Kuchipudi dance, folk arts, and the unique lifestyle of Telugu people to world. In the digital age, ways should be explored to increase Telugu use on computers and mobile phones, he said.