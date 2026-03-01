Sai Prasad takes charge as new AP Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Sai Prasad assumed office as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh at the Secretariat on Saturday. He took charge from K Vijayanand, who retired from service. The State government on November 29, 2025 issued orders extending the term of Vijayanand for another three months till February 28, 2026, and appointing Sai Prasad as his successor.

Accordingly, Sai Prasad took charge as the new CS at 11.33 am on Saturday after taking blessings from Vedic pandits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, and performed special pujas.

Sai Prasad, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh Cadre, first worked as Assistant Collector of Warangal in the combined AP from June 1992 to May 1993. He served in different positions, including the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Special Chief Secretaries SS Rawat and MT Krishna Babu, Ex Officio Special CS B Rajasekhar, Principal Secretaries J Syamala Rao, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Kantilal Dande and others and representatives of several employees associations extended greetings to Sai Prasad on assuming charge as the Chief Secretary of the State.