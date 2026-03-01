TTD approves Rs 5,456 crore budget for FY 2026-27, plans Rs 124 crore kitchen complex

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, chaired by Sri BR Naidu, has approved a budget of Rs 5,456.26 crore for the financial year 2026-27, unveiling a series of major initiatives spanning education, infrastructure, temple development, and security.
A highlight of the meeting was the approval for the construction of a modern Annaprasadam complex and state-of-the-art kitchen in Tirumala. Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has come forward to donate Rs 124 crore towards the project, which will provide free meals to devotees in a technologically advanced facility.
Education remains a priority, with Rs 116-118 crore allocated for upgrading TTD’s schools and colleges. Plans include digital classrooms, new hostel blocks, modern dining halls, kitchens, cafeterias, waiting areas, and other infrastructure improvements, aimed at creating a contemporary learning environment.
The Board approved modifications to SRIVANI Trust guidelines, raising the maximum construction limits per temple to Rs 15-30 lakh to meet rising costs of prakarams, rajagopurams, walls, and pushkarinis.
At Vontimitta, Rs 20.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Dry Island and installation of a 108-foot Jambavantha statue. During the annual Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 1, free Tirumala laddus will be distributed to around 70,000 devotees, along with akshinthalu and other return gifts. An additional Rs 4.2-4.25 crore has been allocated for PA systems, and LED displays.
TTD also announced plans to construct new temples in Coimbatore, Guwahati, Patna, and Belagavi, while launching the Govinda Aksharabhyasam programme at Vakulamatha Temple.
On the security front, 350-356 ex-Army personnel will be deployed in Tirupati and 371 in Tirumala. Rs 8 crore has been sanctioned for X-ray baggage scanners and advanced equipment at Alipiri Toll Gate. A Command and Control Centre will be established in Tirupati with an outlay of Rs 10.75 crore to monitor TTD temples, guest houses, schools, and hospitals nationwide.
Other approvals include Rs 11.28 crore for development works at Goshalas and the Sri Venkateswara Incubation Centre at Palamaner, Rs 14.2-14.25 crore for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram in Manyam district, and Rs 10.73 crore for renovation of choultries. Works around Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple were also cleared.
The Board cautioned against false social media content about TTD. It warned of legal action, including police cases, equipment seizures, and curbs on drone shootings whose activities hurt devotees’ sentiments.