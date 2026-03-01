We are committed to welfare and growth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIZIANAGARAM; Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that provides highest social security pensions of nearly Rs 33,000 crore per year to as many as 63 lakh people.

He said the government is celebrating the pension festival on the first day of every month in the State. “We have allowed beneficiaries to collect the pension for three months at a time, who missed out to get the social security benefit in previous months,” he said.

On Saturday, Naidu participated in the distribution of the social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme in Ravivalasa village under Cheepurupalli mandal of Vizianagaram district, and handed over the old age pension to tribal elderly woman Rongali Ellamma at her doorstep.

On the occasion, he interacted with Ellamma’s family and asked her for feedback on ‘Super Six’ being implemented by the NDA government.

Later, he interacted with the villagers in the public meeting Praja Vedika organised on the outskirts of Ravivalasa.

District In-charge Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, District Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, Cheepurupalli MLA Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, SERP CEO Vakati Aruna, District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy, and other officials present.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the State government is committed to welfare and development, and giving equal importance to both to achieve prosperity. He highlighted the transformation of the pension system and the progress of ‘Super Six'.