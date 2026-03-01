YSRCP to make Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project a people’s movement

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called for transforming the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project into a full-fledged people’s movement, and announced a crucial meeting in Kadapa on Sunday to chart the future course of action. He held a teleconference with key leaders from Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts to review ongoing mobilisation efforts.

Sajjala stated that the party’s preparatory programmes on the Rayalaseema lift have received an encouraging public response. He recalled that the project was initiated during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister as a long-term safeguard for irrigation and drinking water needs across Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts. He described the project as a lifeline not only for agriculture but also for drinking water security and future generations.