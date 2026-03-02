1,000 Polavaram oustees to get house plots at Tadwai in 15 days

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The rehabilitation process under the prestigious Polavaram Project has gathered pace, with authorities entering the final stage of relocating displaced families from flood-prone mandals VR Puram, Kunavaram and Chinturu in Polavaram district.

The officials have announced that 1,000 families will be shifted in the first phase to Tadwai in Eluru district, where extensive site development works are currently underway. Proposala have been made to distribute 1,000 house site pattas to the displaced families in the next two weeks. The submergence impact is significant in Kunavaram, VR Puram and Chintoor mandals, which fall under the 41.15(B) contour level.