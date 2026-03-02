1,000 Polavaram oustees to get house plots at Tadwai in 15 days

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The rehabilitation process under the prestigious Polavaram Project has gathered pace, with authorities entering the final stage of relocating displaced families from flood-prone mandals VR Puram, Kunavaram and Chinturu in Polavaram district.
The officials have announced that 1,000 families will be shifted in the first phase to Tadwai in Eluru district, where extensive site development works are currently underway. Proposala have been made to distribute 1,000 house site pattas to the displaced families in the next two weeks. The submergence impact is significant in Kunavaram, VR Puram and Chintoor mandals, which fall under the 41.15(B) contour level.
In these three mandals, a total of 14,000 families have been identified for phased relocation. Of them, around 4,000 cases are still pending due to objections and verification issues. The breakup includes 4,355 families from nine villages in Kunavaram mandal, 5,795 families from 16 villages in VR Puram mandal, and 3,667 families from six villages in Chintoor mandal. Authorities have now decided to proceed with shifting families whose records are clear, keeping aside disputed cases for further scrutiny.
Polavaram Project Administrator Abhishek extensively toured in Chinturu and VR Puram mandals and interacted with displaced persons.
He told TNIE that at Tadwai village 1,000 house plots have already been prepared.