139 new ghats proposed for Pushkarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Elaborate and systematic arrangements will be made for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, ensuring that devotees are provided accommodation at reasonable and affordable prices.

The number of bathing ghats will be increased from 234 to 373, including 70 dedicated pindapradana ghats.

New ghats will be constructed and old ones repaired with emphasis on quality and safety standards. As part of Pushkaram preparations, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said all works related to the mega spiritual event, scheduled for next year, must commence immediately.

Minister Kandula Durgesh after reviewing the Godavari Pushakarams with officials informed that Rs 60 crore has already been earmarked in the State budget for preliminary arrangements and directed all departments to prepare detailed proposals without delay. Two large tent cities will be set up at Bridge Lanka and Pichchukalanka near Rajamahendravaram to cater to the expected influx of pilgrims.