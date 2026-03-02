63rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle evokes a tremendous response

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 800 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts gathered at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning for the 63rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event also marked the opening day of the three-day Fit India Carnival 2026.

The Fit India Carnival 2026 is being organised by the Sports Authority of India at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, from March 1 to 3, 2026. Morning sessions are scheduled from 6.00 am to 9.00 am, and evening sessions from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The weekly cycling drive, launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India along with partner organisations including the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb Association, Kudo Association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Rope Skipping Club, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat. According to organisers, the initiative has recorded participation of over 25 lakh people across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide.

Sunday’s programme was held along the RK Beach coastline, with participants ranging from children and parents to senior citizens. The five-kilometre ride began and concluded at Kali Mandir at RK Beach. The event was attended by Animini Ravi Naidu, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh; PGVR Naidu, MLA for Visakhapatnam (West) and Government Whip; and Vishnu Sudhakaran, Regional Director, SAI NSSC, Bengaluru. Local cycling groups including Coastal Cruisers and Vizag@Pedals also took part.

Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson was present at the event. Speaking on the sidelines, he expressed confidence about India’s preparation for the 2026 Asian Games. “I think there are a lot of middle distance runners who will do well for India at the Tokyo games this time. They have been training well,” said Johnson, who has retired from competitive athletics.

The morning featured yoga demonstrations by Yogasana Bharat practitioners, a Zumba warm-up session, rope skipping and Kudo martial arts activities. A fire and emergency safety drill was conducted by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, which partnered the 63rd edition.

After the cycling ride, participants returned to Kali Mandir, where a Kudo martial arts display and a Zumba cool-down session were held.

Fit India influencers and community representatives, including Mrs. India 2021 First Runner-Up Dr Farha Mohammed, cyclist Chandana Jayaram and Suman Mohite, one of the representatives of Shantai Vruddhashram, were felicitated.