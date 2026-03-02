8000 bicycles distributed to students through CSR support in Andhra Pradesh's Addanki

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Sunday launched a free bicycle distribution programme in Vemavaram village of Ballikurava mandal, Addanki segment.

A total of 44 bicycles were handed over to government school students. The initiative aims to reduce dropouts and ease transportation for rural students.

Ravikumar said the programme has already provided about 8,000 bicycles, including 1,000 funded by his own company. Several corporate firms, NGOs, and individuals have supported the effort through CSR contributions.

Another 3,000 bicycles are set to be distributed soon. A philanthropist recently donated Rs 12 lakh, which will be used to establish safe drinking water facilities in about eight government schools. The minister also highlighted ongoing educational reforms and programmes such as Talliki Vandanam.