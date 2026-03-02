Andhra Pradesh leads Southern GST growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has registered its highest-ever net GST collections for the month of February, recording Rs 3,061 crore in February 2026.

This marks a 5.45% increase over February 2025, achieved despite reductions in tax rates on consumer essentials, durables, pharmaceuticals, cement, and the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance under GST 2.0 reforms.

According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A, the achievement reflects resilience in revenue mobilisation, improved consumption, and effective tax administration.

For 11 consecutive months from April to February, net GST collections have consistently surpassed those of the same period in the previous financial year. Gross GST collections without cess stood at Rs 3,562 crore, marginally lower than the Rs 3,569 crore recorded in February 2025, but net collections showed steady growth. The State’s performance highlights improved compliance, strategic policy measures, and enhanced enforcement mechanisms.

Sectoral contributions were significant. State GST collections reached Rs 1,251 crore, up 2.96% year-on-year. IGST settlement stood at Rs 1,810 crore, a 7.24% increase over February 2025, aided by reversals of ineligible input tax credits and improved compliance.

Petroleum VAT contributed Rs 1,442 crore, reflecting a 3.06% rise, while professional tax collections surged to Rs 43 crore, registering a sharp 31.97% increase. Cumulatively, total collections across all sectors until February 2026 amounted to Rs 48,854 crore, compared to Rs 46,629 crore in the same period last year, indicating a 4.77% overall growth.