Andhra Pradesh students shine in JEE Main 2026; 118 Vedantu learners score above 90 percentile

VIJAYAWADA: Students from Andhra Pradesh delivered impressive results in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with 118 students from Vedantu scoring above the 90 percentile.

Among the top performers, Sahil B secured 99.72 percentile, followed by Bhaskarabatla Sai Aditya with 99.51 percentile and DM Ashwath with 99.34 percentile. Overall, three students scored above 99.5 percentile, while 10 crossed the 99 percentile mark, reflecting consistent high performance.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday, Anand Prakash, Co-founder and Head of Academics, said the results highlight the strength of integrated technology and personalised academic support. CEO Vamsi Krishna added that the company remains committed to expanding personalised learning access.

Vedantu operates 17 learning centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, currently in their second full academic cycle. The centres are supported by “Ved,” the company’s AI-powered learning system that enables real-time classroom tracking and 24x7 doubt resolution, strengthening personalised learning outcomes.