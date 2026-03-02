AP citizens in Gulf safe, no need to panic: NRI Empowerment Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for NRI Empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas assured that citizens of the State residing in Gulf countries need not worry about the current tensions between Iran and Israel.

In a press release, the minister clarified that students, employees, tourists, and other residents from AP are safe and urged them to remain calm until normalcy is restored.

He advised State citizens abroad to register themselves with Indian embassies in their respective countries and to follow only official media updates and instructions from local authorities.

The minister emphasised that the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Indians in the affected regions.

Highlighting the temporary disruption in air services due to prevailing conditions, Srinivas expressed confidence that flight operations would resume soon. He urged people to avoid travelling to tense areas until the situation stabilises.

The minister noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing developments and has directed the state government to maintain constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs. He assured that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to safeguarding its citizens abroad and will take necessary measures to support them.

For emergency assistance, the minister requested citizens to contact the AP NRI helpline numbers +91 8500027678 and +91 0863 2340678, or visit the official website https://apnrts.ap.gov.in/. He cautioned against believing or spreading misinformation, stressing that only verified updates from official sources should be followed.

Minister Srinivas reiterated that there is no cause for panic and urged Andhra Pradesh citizens in Gulf countries to remain patient and stay connected with Indian embassies until the situation returns to normal.