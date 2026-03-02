CJI inaugurates AP HC judges’ residential complex

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati witnessed a major boost to judicial infrastructure on Sunday as Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant laid foundation stones and inaugurated three key projects.

The first was the Judicial Academy near Pitchukalapalem, planned at a cost of Rs 165 crore. Spread over 2.05 lakh sq ft, the academy will train batches of 120 trainee judges.

It will feature an academic block with an auditorium, seminar halls, classrooms, a moot court, forensic and computer labs, a library, offices and health facilities. Residential and hostel blocks will provide accommodation, dining, sports and recreation amenities, while additional infrastructure includes parking, cycling tracks and staff quarters.

The Chief Justice also laid the foundation stone for a Judges’ Guest House in Amaravati. Built on 6,300 sq yards with a construction area of 50,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 69.40 crore, the Ground + 3 floors facility will include a supermarket, swimming pool, spa, gym, yoga hall, badminton court, multipurpose hall, premium suites, deluxe rooms and a presidential suite. The design allocates 20% of the site for construction and 80% for landscaped greenery.

Later, Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the High Court Judges’ Residential Complex, constructed under CRDA at a cost of Rs 210 crore. Spread across 33.20 acres, the complex comprises 36 bungalows of 7,841 sq ft each, designed in G+1 style with office rooms and waiting halls. Provision has been made for an additional 13 bungalows to meet future requirements.