Fire breaks out in Nellore GGH maternity ward, no one injured

NELLORE: A fire broke out in the maternity and children’s ward at Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) on Saturday, briefly alarming patients and attendants. Officials said the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner stabiliser.

Hospital staff and security personnel quickly extinguished the flames. Two beds were damaged, but no injuries were reported. As a precaution, 43 children from the High Dependency Unit and Labour HD ward were evacuated, while 13 newborns were shifted to the Trauma Care Unit.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla confirmed the fire was confined to the MCH block and assured that the situation was under control. Patients were safely moved to other wards and services continued.

The Collector and SP visited the site, while Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to ensure strict preventive measures. Hospital authorities reiterated that patient care remained uninterrupted and safety protocols were being strengthened.