Genome Sequencing Centre to come up at AMTZ in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bio Valley and 4baseCare and Define Bio Pvt Ltd (Biobank) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) named BioSphere at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement aims to build a next-generation genomics ecosystem in India by setting up the CoE dedicated to Genomics and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). The CoE-BioSphere will focus on strengthening the country’s genomic infrastructure by enabling early and accurate diagnosis, informed treatment decisions and personalised care. It will generate large-scale datasets reflecting India’s genetic diversity and integrate relevant global genomic data.

The centre will support the development of diagnostics, risk prediction models and therapies aligned with Indian genomic variations while maintaining international scientific standards and interoperability. The facility will also promote research collaborations among clinicians, academic institutions, industry partners and data-based startups.

It will serve as a training platform for scientists and entrepreneurs in data-driven research and product development. At the national level, population-scale genomic data is expected to support evidence-based public health policy and preventive strategies, improving access and affordability in healthcare.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of 4baseCare, said the collaboration would strengthen India’s innovation-led biotech ecosystem at AMTZ. He said the partnership would bring together genomics expertise, incubation support and translational research capabilities to accelerate the development of precision medicine solutions and enable healthcare innovation from Andhra Pradesh. A key component of the initiative is the creation of a dedicated incubation centre within CoE-BioSphere to support genomics-based startups. The centre will provide sequencing services, access to data and mentorship for product development.

Dr K Suseela Branham, CEO of Bio Valley, said the partnership helps advance data-driven precision healthcare solutions and genomic innovation, marking progress towards personalised medical solutions in India.