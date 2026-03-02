Major fire at tobacco godown in Andhra Pradesh, loss estimated at Rs 1 crore

ONGOLE: A major fire broke out late Saturday night at a tobacco godown on Singarayakonda Road in Tanguturu town, causing heavy losses.

The facility, known as Bellam Kotaiah Tobacco Godown, was operated by GPI Company on lease. Officials said large stocks of tobacco scrap stored since last year were destroyed, with preliminary estimates putting the loss at about Rs 1 crore.

Four fire tenders from Ongole, Kondapi, Tanguturu, and Kandukur rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after several hours. District Fire Officer K Srikanth, speaking to TNIE, said police and company representatives are probing the cause of the blaze, with a short circuit suspected.

Regional Fire Officer Jilani, Ongole DSP R. Srinivasa Rao, and other officials inspected the site. An investigation is underway.