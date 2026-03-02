Mishaps at firecracker units claim scores of lives in 12 years

A large number of people are expressing deep condolences over the ghastly mishap. The village had already endured a severe explosion in July 2014. Now, history has repeated itself with this major mishap on Saturday.

According to locals, the firecracker unit supplied crackers to many areas, providing livelihood to 50 people at Surya Sri Fireworks. The unit stored eight tins of explosive material, which likely detonated in the blast. Vetlapalem resident S. Rama Lakshmi expressed her fear over the incident. She said the houses shook violently from the huge noise, prompting villagers to rush outside. “It felt just like an earthquake,” she added. Such disasters claim villagers’ lives, with most workers from poor economic backgrounds. Many families depend on this work for their livelihood.

Firecracker explosions have claimed scores of lives during the past 11 years. Following is the list of accidents took place in the erstwhile Godavari district and claiming the lives of workers.