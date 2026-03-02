Mishaps at firecracker units claim scores of lives in 12 years

KAKINADA: The residents of Vetlapalem village of Samalkot mandal in Kakinada district are yet to recover from the firecracker explosion, which claimed 21 lives. Massive blast rocked the village, causing immense grief and sorrow to the firecracker workers and other families.
The tiny village Vetlapalem manufactures firecrackers, which are used in celebrations and festivals across the State. The crackers unit brings light to the people on important occasions. They work in hazardous conditions and live in poverty. But, they brings joy to lakhs of people through colourful and resounding firecrackers. However, the families of the Saturday’s blast victims and the villagers are in deep sorrow due to the loss of 21 lives.
A large number of people are expressing deep condolences over the ghastly mishap. The village had already endured a severe explosion in July 2014. Now, history has repeated itself with this major mishap on Saturday.
According to locals, the firecracker unit supplied crackers to many areas, providing livelihood to 50 people at Surya Sri Fireworks. The unit stored eight tins of explosive material, which likely detonated in the blast. Vetlapalem resident S. Rama Lakshmi expressed her fear over the incident. She said the houses shook violently from the huge noise, prompting villagers to rush outside. “It felt just like an earthquake,” she added. Such disasters claim villagers’ lives, with most workers from poor economic backgrounds. Many families depend on this work for their livelihood.
Firecracker explosions have claimed scores of lives during the past 11 years. Following is the list of accidents took place in the erstwhile Godavari district and claiming the lives of workers.