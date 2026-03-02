Morphed video part of smear campaign against me: TTD Chairman

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu has strongly rejected allegations against him, claiming that political rivals are circulating morphed videos to tarnish his reputation.

Addressing the media, Naidu alleged that YSRCP leaders Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and YV Subba Reddy are attempting to divert attention from the ghee adulteration case, for which a one-man commission is set to begin its inquiry in Tirupati.

Naidu explained that the video in question was fabricated from a family gathering of acquaintances known to him for over four decades. He accused his opponents of orchestrating a smear campaign, adding that he was not intimidated by “backdoor mud-slinging and threats.”

He further claimed that several files in his possession reveal irregularities and manipulations in contracts and projects during the tenure of former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his associates.

The Chairman emphasised that he had maintained restraint on the advice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who cautioned that exposing corruption too frequently could harm the reputation of TTD. However, Naidu asserted his commitment to honesty and hard work in service to Lord Venkateswara, vowing to reveal the truth with the support of senior journalists.

He accused Bhumana of looting temple wealth, constructing unnecessary buildings for commissions, and misusing temple funds. Naidu insisted that, unlike his rivals, he never took commissions, sold tickets, or collected percentages from contractors.

Multiple complaints were filed in Chittoor district, including at Madanapalle, Punganur, and Tirupati, against those responsible for uploading and circulating the morphed video.

District police confirmed that the cyber wing is investigating the case, tracing the origin and distribution of the footage.

Preliminary analysis using AI tools indicated the video was fake and adulterated at multiple stages.