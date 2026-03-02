Onus on judges to ensure that justice delivery is transparent and effective: CJI Surya Kant

TIRUPATI: Emphasising that courts must build faith among citizens, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that every person who approaches a court seeking justice should leave with the confidence that justice will be delivered. He stated that it is the collective responsibility of judges to uphold this trust and ensure that the justice delivery system remains accessible, transparent and effective.

The CJI was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone and performing the groundbreaking ceremony for a new court complex comprising 16 court halls at Daminedu in Tirupati Rural mandal.

The event marked the beginning of construction of a modern district court complex aimed at improving judicial infrastructure in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Surya Kant said he had always believed that court complexes should function like hospitals. Just as a patient visiting a hospital expects immediate care and reassurance, every person entering a court should feel safe and confident that justice will be delivered. This responsibility rests equally on both the Bar and the Bench.

The CJI expressed hope that the new complex would emerge as a ‘temple of justice’, where every visitor leaves with satisfaction after receiving justice. He also appreciated the intellectual strength and historical legacy of the Tirupati Bar and wished for its continued growth. The new complex, he said, would provide a better working environment for lawyers and judicial officers.

Justice JK Maheshwari said that ensuring affordable access to justice and delivering decisions within predictable timelines would remain key challenges. He urged State governments to plan judicial infrastructure keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 to 100 years, noting that urbanisation and population growth would make land availability difficult in the future.