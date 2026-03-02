Rs 49.4-crore Krishna Water Project nears completion

VIJAYAWADA: After decades of distress caused by contaminated groundwater and rising kidney ailments, residents of A. Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru constituency is set to receive a permanent drinking water solution.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a Rs 49.4 crore Krishna Water Supply Project actively pursued by MP Kesineni Sivanath has reached its final stage and is scheduled for inauguration in March.

The project will provide treated drinking water drawn from the Krishna River to 38 affected habitations in A. Konduru mandal. A total population of 56,481 across these villages will benefit from 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs), ensuring a safe water supply directly to homes.

Under the scheme, 43 old Over Head Service Reservoirs (OHSRs) have been repaired and strengthened, and 12 new OHSRs constructed, bringing the total to 55 functional tanks. Filtered water from Ibrahimpatnam VTPS Canal will be treated and pumped to Kudapa sump, from where it will be distributed to Vissannapeta, Gampalagudem, and all 38 villages in A. Konduru mandal.

The network of pipelines has been completed, enabling simultaneous supply to all beneficiary villages. The project ensures sustainable storage capacity aligned with projected population demand and the 55 LPCD (Litres Per Capita Per Day) standard.

It should be noted that, for years, A. Konduru mandal has reported a high prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), largely attributed by health officials and local surveys to prolonged consumption of fluoride- and mineral-contaminated groundwater.

According to medical records and rural health assessments, over 460 kidney-related cases have been identified in the mandal in the past decade, with more than 60 reported deaths linked to renal complications. Several villages were dependent on borewells with high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and mineral contamination.