Salaries for Anganwadi workers prompt: Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government is fully committed to the welfare of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and support staff, Home Minister Anitha said on Sunday.

She noted that for the first time in history, Anganwadi wages have been increased twice under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and every promise made to Anganwadi staff during elections is being implemented step by step.

Soon after assuming office, the government focused on strengthening infrastructure in Anganwadi centres. Funds to the extent of Rs 86.68 lakh were released for drinking water facilities and toilets, with allocations made to each centre.

The minister said that measures have been taken to ensure salaries are credited on the first of every month, ending delays permanently. She added that 58,204 Anganwadi workers, supervisors, and block coordinators have been provided 5G smartphones at a cost of Rs 75 crore, enabling faster and more efficient services to pregnant women, mothers, and children.

Attendance in Anganwadi centres has risen from 70% to 96% under coalition governance. The long-pending gratuity issue, awaited for years, has also been resolved with Rs 20 crore allocated in the 2025 budget and payments initiated within nine months of assuming office. Facilities like televisions, RO water units, and toilets have been provided, while teachers and helpers have been granted 15 days of summer leave. Children are being supported with toys, charts, induction stoves, and quality utensils for their development.