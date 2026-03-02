Solar power to quench Nallamala’s wildlife thirst

ONGOLE: The Forest Department is turning to solar energy to secure drinking water for wildlife in the Nallamala forest during summer. Officials are installing solar-powered borewell motors at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore to provide uninterrupted supply as temperatures rise.

The Western Prakasam region, covering 900 sq km, is home to diverse species where water scarcity has long been a challenge. Over recent years, 100 saucer pits, 70 check dams and natural tanks have been created, along with 25 solar systems costing Rs 6–7 lakh each. With last season’s rainfall filling natural sources, officials said solar systems will guarantee continuous supply.

“With summer approaching, solar systems will assure water availability,” said M. Prasada Reddy, Deputy Forest Range Officer, Nagulavaram. The initiative aims to strengthen conservation efforts and ensure sustainable water access for wildlife across the forest.