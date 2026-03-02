Sugarcane output drastically declines in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: The sugarcane cultivation andoutput is drastically declining in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district due to the closure of two major sugar-producing companies in the district.

Sri Vijayarama Gajapathi Cooperative Sugars Ltd, popularly known as Bhimasingi sugar factory, located in Jami mandal had shut down in the name of modernisation in 2019-20. Later, NCS Sugars Ltd, located in Seethanagaram mandal, also shut down citing the financial losses in sugar production.

Though the district officials directed the Parry Sugars Company (E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited) located at Sankili village in Srikakulam district, the farmers have been facing difficulties in sending their produce to Sankili due to the extra expenditure for transportation.

As a result, the sugarcane cultivation has dropped to 1000 acres from 30,000 acres in the district this year.