Tripura CM Manik Saha offers prayers at Srikalahasti temple in Andhra

TIRUPATI: Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, visited the famous Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy temple on Sunday along with his family and offered prayers.

Upon his arrival, Kalahasteeswara temple Executive Officer T Bapireddy extended a warm welcome to the Tripura Chief Minister.

Special arrangements were made for his Antaralaya Darshan. The temple priests rendered Vedic blessings to the Chief Minister and his family. Temple Trust Board members Gurrapu Shetty and Lakshmamma, Assistant Executive Officer Vidyasagar Reddy and Protocol AEO Mohan were present.