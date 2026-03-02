Vetlapalem firecracker unit blast toll rises to 21, Rs 20 lakh aid disbursed

KAKINAD: The death toll in the Vetlapalem firecracker unit blast increased to 21 as another person succumbed to injuries at Kakinada Government General Hospital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Darsipati Lovaraju (40) of Kummari Veedhi in Samarlakota.
The bodies of all 21 victims were handed over to their families after the conduct of postmortem, and their last rites were performed. Eight more injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Kakinada GGH and the condition of four remains to be critical, while others are stable, said doctors.
Meanwhile, State Ministers and senior officials handed over cheques for Rs 20 lakh each towards ex gratia to the families of the deceased. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu, Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella, Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and other leaders visited the victims at the Kakinada GGH, and inspected the explosion site.
Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the loss of lives of innocent workers in the blast. The fire cracker manufacturing unit owner had stored explosives beyond permitted limits, employed more workers than registered, and ignored safety protocols, which led to the blast, he said, slamming the officials for their failure to enforce safety regulations.
Anitha noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected relief operations, and assured families of immediate assistance. She explained that the unit’s remote location and high demand for crackers led to excess storage of explosive material and employment of unregistered labourers. The RDO, DSP, District Fire Officer, and Labour Officer were suspended for their failure to enforce safety regulations, she said.
District Incharge Minister Narayana said the government would build houses for the families of victims, and take responsibility of educating their children. Durgesh and Subhash distributed aid to the families of deceased, while officials oversaw relief measures.