Vetlapalem firecracker unit blast toll rises to 21, Rs 20 lakh aid disbursed

KAKINAD: The death toll in the Vetlapalem firecracker unit blast increased to 21 as another person succumbed to injuries at Kakinada Government General Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Darsipati Lovaraju (40) of Kummari Veedhi in Samarlakota.

The bodies of all 21 victims were handed over to their families after the conduct of postmortem, and their last rites were performed. Eight more injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Kakinada GGH and the condition of four remains to be critical, while others are stable, said doctors.

Meanwhile, State Ministers and senior officials handed over cheques for Rs 20 lakh each towards ex gratia to the families of the deceased. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu, Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella, Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and other leaders visited the victims at the Kakinada GGH, and inspected the explosion site.