YSRCP seeks dismissal of TTD chief

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded the removal of TTD Chairman BR Naidu following the circulation of explicit videos and pictures on social media.

Party leaders said that a person lacking moral values does not qualify to hold such a sacred position.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, addressing the media, stated that a man involved in such acts should immediately step down, or Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has recently projected himself as highly devotional, should sack him to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. He dismissed claims that the videos were deepfakes, insisting that criminal proceedings must be initiated.

Reddy criticised Naidu for attempting to blame YSRCP for the circulation of the videos.