ABC ops halted in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada over pending bills

KAKINADA: The Anti-Birth Control (ABC) operation on stray dogs in Kakinada Smart City has come to a grinding halt due to pending bills worth Rs 38 lakhs. The contractors responsible for the program have stopped the process, leading to a surge in the stray dog population in the city.

According to municipal officials, the city has around 16,000 stray dogs and 600 pet dogs. On average, a dog’s life span is 14 years, and every dog can give birth to 6-12 puppies every six months.

Roughly 50 per cent of the female dogs could give birth to 80,000 puppies in six months and 160,000 within a year. On average, 20 per cent of puppies may die, according to animal husbandry doctors.

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been conducting ABC operations since 2018, spending an average of `10 lakhs annually on the process.

The KMC spends Rs 1,325 on each stray dog for ABC operations. Jeeva Raksha Animal Welfare Society-Rajamahendravaram, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ,Kakinada, and Society for Nature and Animals Protection, Kakinada are working on stray dog control measures through ABC operations.