AP BJP chief demands arrest of liquor scam ‘main architect’

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of the alleged “main architect” behind the liquor policy implemented during the 2019-2024 YSRCP regime and called for a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, PVN Madhav said the party had submitted complaints at district Collectorates across the State under its Janata Vaaradhi programme, seeking a thorough investigation into what he described as a massive financial scam.

He alleged that during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the liquor policy was structured in a manner that favoured select companies, leading to large-scale corruption and social distress.

Madhav claimed that liquor sales were centralised through the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), with procurement, supply and retail operations brought under government control.

He alleged that the system enabled manipulation in brand allocation and sales, while sidelining digital transactions and encouraging cash dealings.

Referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, he said a 305-page charge sheet had been filed in connection with the alleged Rs3,200-3,500 crore scam. Cases have been registered against 48 persons and 16 arrests have been made so far, with assets worth Rs 62.86 crore reportedly attached following court approval.