AP government to sanction 46,113 power connections

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the sanction of long-pending agricultural power connections as a major relief to farmers, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday said the coalition government’s decision would ensure irrigation security and strengthen the farm sector across the state.

The Minister said the government has decided to grant a total of 46,113 agricultural electricity connections in a phased manner to clear applications that had been pending for several years in various districts. Of these, 6,593 connections fall under the jurisdiction of APCPDCL, 11,926 under APSPDCL and 27,594 under APEPDCL.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar for responding positively to his request and taking a swift decision on the issue. He said the move would provide much-needed irrigation support to farmers, improve crop yields and reduce uncertainty in cultivation.

The Minister noted that many applications had remained pending due to various reasons in the past, but the present government had taken proactive steps to resolve the issue. Strengthening agriculture and improving rural livelihoods.